US approves $1.5b sale of maritime helicopters to New Zealand

The US approved the $1.5 billion sale of five Seahawk maritime helicopters to New Zealand, which has pledged to nearly double its military spending as it seeks to boost defence capabilities.

"The US Department of State has made a determination approving a possible foreign military sale to the Government of New Zealand for MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters and related equipment," the department said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The US under President Donald Trump has been pushing allies in Europe and the Asia-Pacific to boost military spending. New Zealand, a close ally of neighbouring Australia, is increasingly deploying across East Asia in ​support of Western militaries and their partners amid China's rapid military rise.