US and Pakistan coordinate handover of seized Iranian ship and 22 crew

The US has evacuated 22 crew members held aboard an Iranian container vessel to Pakistan and will hand them over to Iranian authorities on Monday, Pakistan's foreign ministry said, calling the move a "confidence-building measure".

Iranian-flagged Touska, part of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) that has been hit with sanctions by Washington, was boarded and seized by the US off the coast of Iran's Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman last month.

The US Central Command had said the ship's crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over six hours, and the vessel was in violation of a US blockade.