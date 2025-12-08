Unmanned Security Systems

Zelenskiy confirms reports that Irish Navy ship spotted drones near his plane's flight path

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday confirmed reports that unidentified drones had been spotted near the flight path of his plane during his trip to Ireland last week.

"There will be an investigation...There were drones indeed," he told reporters.

"Somehow, we have become accustomed to living in these circumstances," he said, answering a question about security concerns.

Irish media reported on Thursday that a naval ship had spotted up to five drones operating near the path of the presidential plane.

The Journal, which first reported the spotting of the drones at Dublin airport, said on its website that they reached the location where Zelenskiy’s plane was expected to be at the exact moment it had been due to pass.

According to the Irish Times, which quoted unnamed sources, the aircraft arrived slightly early and was not in any danger.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa Editing by Kevin Liffey and Tomasz Janowski)

