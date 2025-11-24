VESSEL REVIEW | XV Excalibur – UK Royal Navy's new large unmanned submarine to serve as technology testbed

UK-based subsea craft manufacturer MSubs recently handed over a new prototype extra-large unmanned undersea vehicle (XLUUV) to the Royal Navy.

The unmanned submersible XV Excalibur was developed as part of the Royal Navy’s Project Cetus, which was initiated with the aim of mitigating the risks related to the operation of large unmanned undersea vehicles (UUVs) and their specialised payload.

With a length of 12 metres (39 feet), a beam of 2.2 metres (7.2 feet) and a displacement of 25 tonnes at full load, it is the largest UUV acquired by the Royal Navy to date.