VESSEL REVIEW | X-Wave 01 – Compact, durable USV for patrol, monitoring and survey missions

UK-based autonomous marine surveillance company Stormborn has introduced a new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) capable of operating under a broad range of sea states.

X-Wave 01 was manufactured at Stormborn's facilities in Denmark and is the company's first commercial vessel. It is capable of sustained patrol and survey missions even in harsh environments thanks to its systems that ensure continuous autonomous domain awareness for up to 365 days.

The craft can therefore operate under a broader weather safety window compared to traditional manned patrol and survey vessels of similar size.