VESSEL REVIEW | Venom – Naval USV for interception, surveillance and logistics duties

Massachusetts-based autonomous systems specialist Scientific Systems recently introduced a new small unmanned surface vehicle (USV) designed to address the US Navy’s operational need for an unmanned interceptor craft.

Scientific Systems has designated the craft as a "vehicle for expeditionary naval over-the-horizon missions" (Venom). The company said the USV has demonstrated its seakeeping performance and autonomy behaviours during sea trials and is now available for procurement by the US Department of Defense (DOD) and other government agencies.