VESSEL REVIEW | Vanta-4 & Vanta-6 – Multi-role naval USVs for coastal and offshore operations
UK/German unmanned systems manufacturer Stark Defence recently introduced two new types of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) designed for security applications.
The USVs have been named Vanta-4 and Vanta-6, their distinct designations originating from their respective lengths in metres.
Two main variants with unique features
Vanta-6 boasts a range of 910 nautical miles as well as the ability to operate under Sea State five conditions. Vanta-4 can meanwhile sail up to 780 nautical miles and operate in Sea State four conditions.
Vanta-6 offers increased payload capacity while the smaller Vanta-4 is more ideal for missions that require reduced exposure or those that are conducted in confined areas such as harbours or nearshore waters.
Both USV variants can reach speeds in excess of 40 knots and are equipped with a Garmin radar offering 360 degrees of coverage, GNSS resilient antennas, and a stabilised electro-optical/infrared camera for surveillance even during nighttime or in adverse weather.
Configured for swarm manoeuvres
The vessels’ HDPE construction ensure improved durability, making them suitable for operation in harsh environments. The hulls can withstand rough seas and minor impact damage.
The USVs are operated using Minerva, Stark’s AI-enabled, open architecture command and control (C2) platform that complies with NATO STANAG 4817 interoperability guidelines. Among other things, the C2 system allows the USVs to be operated in conjunction with other USVs as well as aerial drones used for reconnaissance and attack, including a Stark-developed loitering munition for one-way strike.
The craft are capable of autonomous detection, monitoring, and prosecution of targets, allowing for use against low-intensity threats without placing human crews at risk.
Their endurance permits them to loiter continuously until an ideal opportunity is available for them to strike an identified target.
Multiple payload and sensor options
Other missions for the USVs include escort of high-value assets; protection of critical infrastructure such as undersea cables; surveillance of ports and harbours; over-the-horizon investigations of contacts of interest; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations; and electronic warfare.
Because of the craft’s modular construction, payloads and sensors can be easily installed and replaced in the field as needed.
Both Vanta-4 and Vanta-6 have already undergone testing. The USVs participated alongside various manned and unmanned maritime assets during NATO’s Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping Augmented by Maritime Unmanned Systems 2025 exercise off Portugal in September of this year. Over the course of the exercise, the craft completed serial missions daily.
The craft are also configured for mass production, allowing for greater numbers of USVs to satisfy the operational requirements of a range of customers worldwide.