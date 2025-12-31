VESSEL REVIEW | Vanta-4 & Vanta-6 – Multi-role naval USVs for coastal and offshore operations

Vanta-6 boasts a range of 910 nautical miles as well as the ability to operate under Sea State five conditions. Vanta-4 can meanwhile sail up to 780 nautical miles and operate in Sea State four conditions.

Vanta-6 offers increased payload capacity while the smaller Vanta-4 is more ideal for missions that require reduced exposure or those that are conducted in confined areas such as harbours or nearshore waters.

Both USV variants can reach speeds in excess of 40 knots and are equipped with a Garmin radar offering 360 degrees of coverage, GNSS resilient antennas, and a stabilised electro-optical/infrared camera for surveillance even during nighttime or in adverse weather.