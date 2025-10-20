VESSEL REVIEW | Tsunami – Scalable USV developed as multi-role platform for US Navy

US defence technology company Textron Systems Corporation has delivered the first unit in a new class of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) developed for the US Navy.

The 24-foot (7.3-metre) Tsunami will be used by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division as a test and evaluation asset for future payload, autonomy, and automatic target recognition USV development. It will also be utilised as an open architecture test platform to support the US Navy in both domestic and international exercises.