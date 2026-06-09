VESSEL REVIEW | Stormrunner – Compact USV for logistics, surveillance and counter-drone missions

Boston, Massachusetts-based unmanned systems manufacturer Sea Machines Robotics has introduced a new type of autonomous unmanned surface vehicle (USV) optimised for a range of commercial and security applications.

Designed from the keel up for autonomous operation, Stormrunner is powered by Sea Machines’ autonomous command and control system, which has also been fitted on a number of commercial vessels.

The USV has a monohull design, a length of eight metres (26 feet), a beam of 2.35 metres (7.71 feet), and a large, watertight electronics bay. The compact size will permit transport inside a 40-foot ISO container.

A Cox Marine CXO300 300hp (220kW) diesel outboard engine delivers a top speed of more than 40 knots, a cruising speed of 27 knots and a range of over 700 nautical miles. Although the first example is powered by an outboard, the USV offers the option to be fitted with an inboard engine with sterndrive. Either configuration can deliver 40-knot sprint speeds and efficient cruise profiles suited for long-range autonomous missions.