VESSEL REVIEW | Stormrider – Compact USV for naval strike, force protection and reconnaissance

The USV is designed for deployment in coastal waters. It can be operated independently or as part of a naval task group.

The craft's missions will include intelligence gathering, target identification, battle damage assessment, precision strike, force protection, counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations, anti-sabotage patrols, and protection of harbours, ports, anchorages and critical maritime infrastructure.

The USV's sensors consist of an echosounder, a radar, and a sonar. The WB Group said the sensors will allow for continuous monitoring of the environment, regardless of weather conditions.