VESSEL REVIEW | Stormrider – Compact USV for naval strike, force protection and reconnaissance
Polish defence technology company the WB Group has completed construction of a new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) designed to undertake reconnaissance and strike missions.
According to the WB Group, the concept behind the eight-metre (26-foot) Stormrider was inspired by recent Ukrainian operations wherein similar vessels were employed against Russian forces in the Black Sea.
Multi-role platform for coastal operations
The USV is designed for deployment in coastal waters. It can be operated independently or as part of a naval task group.
The craft's missions will include intelligence gathering, target identification, battle damage assessment, precision strike, force protection, counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations, anti-sabotage patrols, and protection of harbours, ports, anchorages and critical maritime infrastructure.
The USV's sensors consist of an echosounder, a radar, and a sonar. The WB Group said the sensors will allow for continuous monitoring of the environment, regardless of weather conditions.
Fitted for precision strike and close-quarters engagements
The armament options will meanwhile include munitions-fitted UAVs and a large-calibre (i.e., 12.7mm or higher) machine gun installed on a remote weapons mount.
Also fitted on this mount are day and thermal imaging cameras and a laser rangefinder, and the entire system can be remotely operated via a secure radio link, enabling a human operator to detect, identify and automatically track targets even while the USV is underway.
The weapons station is characterised by its modular design, ease of maintenance, and high interchangeability of components with a similar land-based remote platform. This translates into lower operating costs, simplified logistics, and easy access to spare parts.
Thanks to its automated architecture, the USV can be operated remotely or in semi-autonomous mode, minimising operator exposure.