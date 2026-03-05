VESSEL REVIEW | Sea Serpent – Partnership debuts South Africa's first locally designed USV

A partnership that includes naval architecture firm Icarus Marine has introduced South Africa's first locally designed unmanned surface vehicle (USV).

The 9.5-metre (31-foot) Sea Serpent was developed through a collaboration between Noble Concentric Solutions (NCS), Legacy Marine, and Icarus Marine. It features IMO Level IV autonomous navigation, allowing it to interpret environments and avoid obstacles with minimal human intervention.

The USV can be used in both security and underwater survey applications. A sophisticated sensor suite and over-the-horizon communication links enable persistent surveillance.

“This project was a collaborative effort within South Africa’s maritime sector,” Eddie Noble, Managing Director at NCS, told Baird Maritime.

“Initiated by a systems‑level concept from NCS, the platform was developed by Icarus Marine with supplementary design input from Gloss Design, constructed by Legacy Marine, and delivered under integration oversight from NCS. The result is a genuinely multi‑stakeholder engineering programme and a national first in locally conceived, designed, and built autonomous-capable vessel development.”

Noble said the operational requirements were defined through the combined domain expertise of all participating entities, with each contributing insights from their respective involvement in maritime security, offshore oil and gas support, surveillance, patrol, and multi‑mission operational environments. This included detailed consideration of payload configurations, mission‑specific equipment suites, endurance expectations, and platform adaptability across diverse deployment scenarios.

“Given the objective of producing a vessel optimised for South African design, build, and operational conditions, significant effort was invested in systematically analysing mission needs, environmental constraints, and performance parameters.

"This rigorous requirements‑engineering process informed a hull and systems architecture capable of meeting the broad spectrum of identified use cases, and the resulting platform serves as a proof‑of‑concept vessel that validates the feasibility and performance of a locally engineered solution."