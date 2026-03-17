VESSEL REVIEW | Optionally-crewed maritime security craft boasts reconfigurable layout

Danish builder Nimon Boats has introduced a compact, multi-purpose maritime security craft that can be operated as either a manned or an unmanned platform.

Designed by Netherlands-based Van Oossanen Naval Architects, the 12-metre (39-foot) vessel addresses the need for a single, flexible platform capable of covering multiple operational roles without requiring different vessel types for each mission.

Modular baseline hull for multiple applications

“Instead of maintaining a diverse fleet of specialised boats, the owner can rely on one basic design that can be configured to meet varying operational demands,” Steen Ulrich, Sales Manager at Nimon Boats told Baird Maritime.

“By standardising the core platform, the vessel simplifies training, as crews and operators only need to become familiar with one fundamental system. Maintenance and logistics are also streamlined, with common spare parts, systems, and procedures across configurations. This reduces lifecycle costs and increases availability.”

Ulrich explained that in essence, the vessel fills the gap between specialisation and efficiency, delivering mission adaptability while preserving fleet commonality, thereby enhancing operational flexibility, reducing complexity, and improving overall effectiveness.

“The vessel is primarily suited for defence and special operations, where robustness, flexibility, and rapid role adaptation are essential,” added Perry van Oossanen, Design Manager at Nimon Boats. “Its modular configuration and ability to operate in both crewed and uncrewed modes make it particularly valuable in dynamic and high-risk environments.”

The vessel is also suitable for coast guard operations, customs and police enforcement, and other governmental tasks. Daily duties may include patrol operations, surveillance, interception, transport of personnel or equipment, and support in security-sensitive situations.