VESSEL REVIEW | Optionally-crewed maritime security craft boasts reconfigurable layout
Danish builder Nimon Boats has introduced a compact, multi-purpose maritime security craft that can be operated as either a manned or an unmanned platform.
Designed by Netherlands-based Van Oossanen Naval Architects, the 12-metre (39-foot) vessel addresses the need for a single, flexible platform capable of covering multiple operational roles without requiring different vessel types for each mission.
Modular baseline hull for multiple applications
“Instead of maintaining a diverse fleet of specialised boats, the owner can rely on one basic design that can be configured to meet varying operational demands,” Steen Ulrich, Sales Manager at Nimon Boats told Baird Maritime.
“By standardising the core platform, the vessel simplifies training, as crews and operators only need to become familiar with one fundamental system. Maintenance and logistics are also streamlined, with common spare parts, systems, and procedures across configurations. This reduces lifecycle costs and increases availability.”
Ulrich explained that in essence, the vessel fills the gap between specialisation and efficiency, delivering mission adaptability while preserving fleet commonality, thereby enhancing operational flexibility, reducing complexity, and improving overall effectiveness.
“The vessel is primarily suited for defence and special operations, where robustness, flexibility, and rapid role adaptation are essential,” added Perry van Oossanen, Design Manager at Nimon Boats. “Its modular configuration and ability to operate in both crewed and uncrewed modes make it particularly valuable in dynamic and high-risk environments.”
The vessel is also suitable for coast guard operations, customs and police enforcement, and other governmental tasks. Daily duties may include patrol operations, surveillance, interception, transport of personnel or equipment, and support in security-sensitive situations.
“This broad operational scope reflects the vessel’s underlying design philosophy: a single, adaptable platform capable of fulfilling a wide range of governmental and defence-related roles, depending on how it is configured and deployed,” added van Oossanen.
The vessel’s modular build philosophy is its most unique feature, as explained by Nimon Boats Production Manager Jelle Douma.
“It has been designed as a flexible platform that can be configured for a wide range of missions without altering the fundamental hull and structural concept. The same basic boat can be adapted to entirely different operational roles simply by integrating mission-specific modules.”
Broad range of sensor and armament options
Depending on requirements, the vessel can be armed and armoured, remotely controlled or operated autonomously. It can serve as a missile platform, an air defence platform, a drone launch and recovery platform, a personnel carrier for transporting between six and 24 people, or a cargo carrier. It can also be configured with or without a cabin.
“This high degree of adaptability, achieved without redesigning the core vessel, allows operators to tailor capability to mission needs while maintaining commonality in design, logistics, and maintenance,” said Douma. “It is this combination of versatility and standardization that makes the vessel particularly distinctive.”
The brief called for the vessel to be both robust and flexible. Robustness was essential to ensure reliability, durability, and operational resilience under demanding conditions. The structure, systems, and overall build quality needed to support intensive use under harsh conditions while maintaining safety and performance margins.
Ease of upgrading in response to evolving needs
Flexibility was another key requirement, as the vessel was not intended as a single-purpose asset, but as a platform capable of evolving with future operational demands. The design therefore had to allow for upgrades, reconfiguration, and integration of new technologies without fundamental structural modifications.
“In essence, it is a future-proof platform — one that combines solid, dependable construction with the adaptability to meet requirements that may not yet be fully defined,” van Oossanen told Baird Maritime.
Twin-engine arrangement ensuring power and redundancy
The vessel is equipped with a twin-engine propulsion arrangement consisting of Volvo Penta D6 engines coupled to DPI sterndrives. Depending on the selected rating, each engine delivers between 400 and 480 hp (300 and 360 kW), providing a combined output of up to 960 hp (720 kW).
“This configuration was chosen to ensure a strong balance between performance, manoeuvrability, and reliability,” said van Oossanen. “The twin setup offers redundancy and enhanced operational safety, which is particularly important for defence and governmental missions. The DPI sterndrives contribute to efficient power transfer, responsive handling, and optimised fuel efficiency across a broad speed range.”
Van Oossanen remarked that together, the engines and sterndrives provide the vessel with the acceleration, top speed, and control required for demanding operations, while maintaining serviceability and a proven technical platform widely supported within the maritime sector.
Ulrich added that what makes the propulsion setup particularly interesting is the combination of twin sterndrives with active interceptors. While the sterndrives provide efficient propulsion and excellent manoeuvrability, the addition of active interceptors significantly enhances dynamic trim and ride control.
“This integrated approach allows the vessel to automatically optimise its running attitude across a wide range of loading conditions — from lightship to intermediate and heavy payload configurations,” said Ulrich. “Given the vessel’s high payload capacity and modular mission profiles, this adaptability is crucial to maintaining consistent performance, efficiency, and comfort.
“Together with the advanced hull design, this setup results in exceptionally stable and predictable handling characteristics. The vessel maintains a steady course and strong directional stability — it truly ‘tracks like a train” — offering both precision and confidence in demanding operational environments.”
Final electronics and deck equipment selection for each boat to be determined by individual end users
The vessel’s electronics setup was developed with a focus on practicality and adaptability. For the prototype, Nimon Boats installed basic but fully functional systems, thus ensuring core operations like navigation, communication, and power management were reliable and effective. This allowed the company to validate performance and identify opportunities for enhancement in real-world conditions.
“The final product, however, will be client-driven, tailored to meet the specific needs and preferences of those who rely on it for critical missions,” Ulrich remarked. “We are committed to installing functional, intuitive, and durable systems that excel under the harshest conditions. Whether facing extreme weather, rugged terrain, or high-stakes operations, the electronics will be engineered to perform flawlessly, empowering users to focus on their mission with confidence.”
The vessel features a highly adaptable deck setup, centred around a modular system with integrated tracks that allow for rapid mounting and reconfiguration of equipment. This enables operators to rapidly customise the deck for a wide range of missions.
The deck can accommodate a tender or jetskis for fast deployment, a small container for cargo, as well as a crane for launch and recovery operations, whether handling small craft or specialised equipment. The vessel also features NATO standard weapons mounts and can even support the installation of a rocket launcher.
To further bolster durability and protection, the vessel can be equipped with full wrap-around fendering and armour.
Identifying a balance between light weight, stability and carrying capacity
Developed from the outset to be highly versatile, the vessel presented challenges, during both the design and construction stages.
“One of the biggest challenges in designing the vessel was achieving a truly robust damage-tolerant concept without compromising functionality,” Douma told Baird Maritime. “The requirement was to ensure positive buoyancy even in the extreme scenario of a hull penetration extending over the vessel’s full length. This demanded a carefully engineered subdivision into watertight compartments, balancing safety, structural integrity, and operational practicality.”
Douma added that the internal arrangement had to provide sufficient stability margins while still allowing efficient use of space and maintaining manageable weight and complexity. Ensuring each of the watertight compartments was perfectly sealed while maintaining structural integrity required meticulous execution and testing.
“At the same time, the vessel’s exceptionally high payload capacity introduced another layer of complexity. The wide range of possible loading conditions significantly influences stability, trim, structural loads, and seakeeping behaviour.
“Ensuring optimal performance across this entire envelope required detailed analysis and iterative refinement of hull form, weight distribution, and stability characteristics. The vessel had to remain efficient, predictable, and comfortable in varying sea states, whether lightly loaded or operating near maximum capacity.”
Finally, maintaining a clean and fully unobstructed deck area along the entire length of the vessel posed a structural and systems integration challenge. Structural supports, piping, ventilation, and safety systems all had to be carefully routed and integrated without interfering with operational flexibility.
“Achieving this required close coordination between structural design, naval architecture, and systems engineering, ensuring that safety and performance requirements were met without compromising the vessel’s functional workspace,” said van Oossanen. “Together, these challenges shaped a design process that demanded both rigorous engineering and a highly integrated approach across disciplines.”
The extensive welding process also posed a challenge, as the intense heat generated during fabrication risked heat deformation of the aluminium construction. To overcome this, the team employed strategic welding sequences, balancing speed with precision to preserve the boat’s lines and robust build.
In Ulrich’s view, the construction process validated the idea that proper engineering and thorough work preparation are essential in complex builds.
“The project underscored the importance of detailed planning, and by investing time in precise engineering and process optimisation upfront, the team minimised setbacks and maximised efficiency,” he told Baird Maritime. “This proactive approach not only ensured that each phase of the build was executed with confidence, but also fostered a culture of innovation and problem-solving.”