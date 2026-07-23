VESSEL REVIEW | New Zealand Customs Service to deploy ROVs for counter-narcotics missions

The New Zealand Customs Service recently took delivery of three remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) in a series built by US-based unmanned systems specialist Oceanbotics.

The ROVs are similar to the Oceanbotics-supplied craft already in service with the Australian Border Force (ABF). In NZ Customs use, the ROVs will be deployed on counter-narcotics smuggling missions, as the unmanned vehicles were acquired in response to increasingly sophisticated maritime smuggling tactics.

The builder added that through this particular series of ROV, NZ Customs will be able to align its technological capabilities with those of key defence and border enforcement agencies in the region – in particular the Royal New Zealand Navy and the ABF – thus fostering seamless collaboration.