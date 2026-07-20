VESSEL REVIEW | Long-endurance USV for security, survey, and offshore inspection
UK-based unmanned systems manufacturer Zero USV has delivered the first example of a new series of unmanned surface vehicle (USV).
Zero USV said the 17-metre (56-foot) long USV has now been delivered following the completion of factory acceptance tests (FAT).
Constructed at Manor Marine’s shipyard in Portland, the fully autonomous vessel has now arrived at Zero USV's headquarters at Turnchapel Wharf, Plymouth, where final fitout and payload integration will be undertaken prior to the official naming ceremony next month.
Upgrading a proven robotic boat design
Zero USV said the craft builds on the proven engineering and operational experience of the earlier 12-metre (39-foot) long USV also developed by the company.
The 17-metre USV has been designed for long-range, persistent, over-the-horizon operations across multiple domains including maritime security (particularly surveillance), subsea inspection and intervention, oceanographic and environmental monitoring, and scientific research. It has an aluminium hull built to withstand conditions of up to Sea State eight, making it suitable for operations far from the coast.
Flexible payload configuration coupled with hybrid propulsion
The craft boasts an operational endurance in excess of 50 days and a range of more than 5,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of six knots, thanks to its hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system. The propulsion can also deliver a top speed of just over 12 knots.
It also has a payload capacity of 4,000 kg and a 20-ft ISO container-compatible payload bay complete with 30kW dedicated payload power on a nine- by 2.8-metre (30- by 9.2-foot) open aft deck.
In addition to carrying additional sensors such as echosounders and sonars, the aft deck can be fitted with integrated launch and recovery systems for use by smaller autonomous underwater vehicles and remotely operated vehicles, thus making the USV capable of also functioning as a mothership for other unmanned craft.
The USV is fitted with a gondola keel positioned 1.7 metres (5.6 feet) below the waterline to provide a stable, low-noise environment for acoustic and subsea sensors, while integrated power and data connections will enable rapid deployment with minimal integration effort.
Zero USV said the integration flexibility for multiple payloads will allow the USV's operators to rapidly install and configure complex payload systems for the specific mission profile required. It will also offer the ability to reconfigure the vessel for other roles in a very short period, with mobilisation potentially completed in about half a day.
Built-in redundancy for uninterrupted operation
The USV is a fully robotic vessel able to incorporate level four autonomous navigation capability, delivered using MarineAI's autonomy suite. This proven autonomy suite includes the integration into the complex robotic systems used throughout the vessel.
The builder added that the USV’s dual redundant system architecture will eliminate the risk of single points of failure and provide the necessary resilience for over the horizon persistent operations in harsh maritime environments.
Zero USV said that the craft is undergoing final commissioning and mission preparation ahead of its naming ceremony and future operational deployment.