VESSEL REVIEW | Gavia – Compact multi-mission autonomous submarines for Swedish Armed Forces

Teledyne Marine, through its Teledyne Gavia unmanned systems division based in Iceland, has handed over four new autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) in a series to the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for use by the Swedish Armed Forces.

The delivery of the Gavia AUVs was in fulfilment of a multi-year framework agreement between FMV and Teledyne.

The AUVs will be used for missions such as surveillance, mine countermeasures, seabed mapping, hydrographic surveys, search and recovery, anti-submarine warfare training, training of sonar operators, environmental assessment, and intelligence gathering. Each craft can be rapidly reconfigured in the field when switching between mission types.