VESSEL REVIEW | Defiant – Scalable proof-of-concept USV developed for US Navy

DARPA said the craft boasts a simplified hull design to allow rapid production and maintenance in nearly any port facility or tier III shipyard that traditionally supports yacht, tug, and workboat customers.

The ability to be accommodated at a greater number of ports even with minimal need for additional specialised infrastructure means that the craft can spend less time in port for maintenance and be out at sea on operations more often. This then ensures increased coverage for security applications such as surveillance, reconnaissance, and patrols.