VESSEL REVIEW | Comet-01 – Missile-capable USV for strike, reconnaissance and electronic warfare missions

Baltimore-based unmanned systems manufacturer BlackSea Technologies recently introduced a new high-speed unmanned surface vehicle (USV) suitable for defence and security applications.

Comet 01 is an 13.1- by three-metre (43- by 9.8-foot) USV that has been designed to sustain performance while carrying various payloads in demanding sea conditions, thanks in part to its semi-planing hull form.

BlackSea said that the craft was designed to bridge the gap between small tactical USVs and larger unmanned combat vehicles. This then frees up other craft for specific missions in which their respective sizes, payloads or endurance would be most suitable.