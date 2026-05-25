VESSEL REVIEW | Comet-01 – Missile-capable USV for strike, reconnaissance and electronic warfare missions
Baltimore-based unmanned systems manufacturer BlackSea Technologies recently introduced a new high-speed unmanned surface vehicle (USV) suitable for defence and security applications.
Comet 01 is an 13.1- by three-metre (43- by 9.8-foot) USV that has been designed to sustain performance while carrying various payloads in demanding sea conditions, thanks in part to its semi-planing hull form.
BlackSea said that the craft was designed to bridge the gap between small tactical USVs and larger unmanned combat vehicles. This then frees up other craft for specific missions in which their respective sizes, payloads or endurance would be most suitable.
High-speed, low-observable platform
The USV supports advanced sensors, communications systems, and strike or air defence payloads while being able to operate at speeds in excess of 45 knots and execute sharp manoeuvres. Power for the craft is provided by two Volvo Penta D6 engines.
The USV can undertake a range of missions including mine countermeasures, anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, electronic warfare, surveillance, reconnaissance, counter-unmanned aerial systems operations, high-value asset escort, and maritime domain awareness.
Multiple weapon and sensor loadout configurations to better satisfy operational requirements
The craft’s modular architecture enables rapid payload integration and configuration changes depending on mission requirements, though a standard setup will include Simrad and Leonardo DRS RADA radars, an EOS Defense Systems 30mm gun system, and a Sierra Nevada BRAWLR launcher that can carry a mix up to four anti-surface and anti-air missiles.
A maximum payload of 10,000 lb (4,500 kg) of fuel and assorted sensors and equipment can be carried in forward and aft bays. The platform has been designed to integrate launcher systems, sensor masts, and modular mission packages without the need for major redesign, enabling rapid experimentation and operational deployment.
Stable and durable design
A range of 1,000 nautical miles is possible when carrying a 3,000lb (1,400kg) payload at 40 knots under Sea State three conditions while 500 nautical miles can be reached at 20 knots with a 7,500lb (3,400kg) payload. A Seakeeper stabilisation system ensures that the USV remains upright even in rough seas.
BlackSea said the USV also incorporates end-to-end autonomy, mission control, and perception systems, thus resulting in a platform for autonomy development and operational testing. The vessel can support advanced navigation, remote command, and scalable command and control architectures.