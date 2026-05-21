VESSEL REVIEW | 25USV2401 – US Marine Corps acquires interceptor ASVs for technology demonstration purposes
US defence shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) and MetalCraft Marine have delivered two autonomous surface vessel (ASV) prototypes to the US Marine Corps following a contract award from the US Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit.
The two ASVs were turned over to the US Marine Corps in December 2025 and have supported sea testing to demonstrate autonomous mission behaviours.
The interceptor craft each have a length of 27 feet (8.2 metres) and can transport payloads of up to 1,000 pounds (450 kg) at a top speed of more than 25 knots. An operational range of 1,000 nautical miles can be achieved, and this long endurance makes the craft suitable for sustained operations in the open ocean.
AI-enabled sensor fusion and navigation assistance
HII stated that the prototypes use an artificial intelligence-based autonomy system that can integrate multiple sensors to support coordinated maritime operations. This technology is intended for use by the US Marine Corps as well as US and allied navies.
Executive Vice President of HII and President of HII’s Mission Technologies division Andy Green said that the autonomy system was built on, “thousands of hours of successful at-sea operations.”
The autonomy system also boasts autonomous health monitoring and COLREGS-compliant navigation functions, allowing the craft to operate safely even amidst other vessels. This then makes the craft capable of operating as part of strike groups and surface action groups that also include manned vessels.
Compact multi-role platform with "mothership" capability
HII mentioned that the underlying autonomy software has been validated through more than 2,200 hours of operations during government-led tests over the last five years, with total at-sea operations for the system across more than 30 platforms reaching 12,000 hours.
The modular architecture of the system allows for integration with the Minotaur targeting network. The company noted this capability is intended to enhance mission-level operations and capabilities through contact recognition.
Also, thanks to the craft's modular construction, an array of various sensors can be rapidly integrated and replaced as necessary in the field, ensuring faster turnarounds and maximising coverage in any operating area.
HII said later examples of the ASVs can be configured for a range of missions including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; force protection; counter unmanned aerial systems; strike; and launch and recovery of smaller unmanned aerial and underwater vehicles. When used in the “mothership” role, an ASV can reduce its exposure by deploying the smaller craft for high-risk missions such as anti-submarine warfare and mine countermeasures.