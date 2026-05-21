VESSEL REVIEW | 25USV2401 – US Marine Corps acquires interceptor ASVs for technology demonstration purposes

US defence shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) and MetalCraft Marine have delivered two autonomous surface vessel (ASV) prototypes to the US Marine Corps following a contract award from the US Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit.

The two ASVs were turned over to the US Marine Corps in December 2025 and have supported sea testing to demonstrate autonomous mission behaviours.

The interceptor craft each have a length of 27 feet (8.2 metres) and can transport payloads of up to 1,000 pounds (450 kg) at a top speed of more than 25 knots. An operational range of 1,000 nautical miles can be achieved, and this long endurance makes the craft suitable for sustained operations in the open ocean.