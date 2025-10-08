VEHICLE REVIEW | Amphibious crawler to take on mine countermeasures missions in shallow waters

Dutch engineering firm Royal IHC has completed construction of an amphibious seabed crawler optimised for maritime security applications.

The 10.8- by 5.9-metre (35.4- by 19-foot), 15-tonne crawler will feature enhanced naval mine countermeasures (MCM) capabilities under the EU-funded European "extended mine countermeasures" programme. The integration was carried out in collaboration with detection technology specialist Elwave.

The crawler is a modular platform engineered for configuration changes. Its chassis and subsystems are secured using pinned connections, enabling tool changes in the field with minimal support requirements.