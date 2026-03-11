USVs target oil tankers in the Middle East as conflict risks widen

Naval drones have been used in at least two attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf region since war erupted between the US, Israel and Iran, according to maritime authorities and analysts, demonstrating a dangerous new threat in the key shipping lane.

The emergence of the use of explosive-laden unmanned surface vessels, which Ukraine has used with great effect in its war with Russia, comes as Iran threatens to block oil shipments from transiting the key Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint for one-fifth of the world's oil.

The first sea-based drone attack was on March 1 when a crude oil tanker, the MKD Vyom, was hit about 44 nautical miles off Oman, killing one crew member, Britain’s maritime agency said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said in a public advisory that an unmanned surface vessel struck the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker just above the waterline, triggering an explosion and fire in the engine room.