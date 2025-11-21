USSOCOM awards $49m agreement for uncrewed maritime systems to UK firm

British maritime company Kraken Technology Group has been awarded an other transaction authority (OTA) agreement with a cap of $49 million by the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).
The agreement supports the rapid development and prototyping of novel uncrewed surface and subsurface vessel technologies.
The initiative aims to enhance maritime capabilities for US special operations forces. Under the agreement, Kraken will design, develop, and deliver prototype vessels that utilise advanced materials, stealth characteristics, and modular mission payload integration.
The vessels will feature autonomous navigation and scalable sensor options to support intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), logistics, and direct-action missions.
Kraken has previously participated in two SOCOM innovation cycles alongside the Norwegian and UK governments. The company stated that the OTA mechanism enables USSOCOM to rapidly assess and integrate emerging technologies from non-traditional defence innovators.
Mal Crease, CEO of Kraken, said, “We are honoured to partner with USSOCOM in support of its mission to field disruptive maritime capabilities. This OTA…underscores the critical need for next-generation uncrewed platforms that deliver superior agility, survivability, and operational versatility in the maritime domain.”
The award follows Kraken's recent expansion in Europe, which included securing funding from the NATO Innovation Fund and the British Business Bank’s National Security Strategic Investment Fund.