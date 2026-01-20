US unmanned systems firm concludes funding round to scale up operations

US-based autonomous systems manufacturer Ocean Aero has concluded a series D funding round to help scale up its autonomous underwater and surface vehicle (AUSV), which can be used in defence and commercial applications.

The funding will support the company's expansion, allowing for the scaling of operations for its wind- and solar-powered AUSV.

Among the company's investment partners are Lockheed Martin, Teledyne Marine, Energy Innovation Capital, and James Fisher and Sons.