US unmanned systems firm concludes funding round to scale up operations

US-based autonomous systems manufacturer Ocean Aero has concluded a series D funding round to help scale up its autonomous underwater and surface vehicle (AUSV), which can be used in defence and commercial applications.
The funding will support the company's expansion, allowing for the scaling of operations for its wind- and solar-powered AUSV.
Among the company's investment partners are Lockheed Martin, Teledyne Marine, Energy Innovation Capital, and James Fisher and Sons.
Ocean Aero's new AUSV is being designed as a low-emission, autonomous subsea vessel. It will be capable of operating both above and below the surface, collecting and transmitting data from any location without the need for onboard or nearby crews.
The craft will be built to be versatile and capable of handling a range of missions across a number of industries. Ocean Aero said its pre-packaged payloads will cover 90 per cent of the applications in the defence, research, and offshore energy sectors.
Optional payloads include advanced modal communications for high-bandwidth data transfer in remote areas as well as obstacle avoidance software/hardware to ensure autonomous reactions to unexpected mission complications.