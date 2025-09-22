US-Taiwanese collaboration to manufacture new USVs

MARTAC said that, under the terms of the MOU, the three parties will: promote research and development in the USV market; collaborate on joint production and technology-sharing initiatives; explore supply chain integration and workforce development opportunities; and encourage knowledge exchange to enhance manufacturing competitiveness and adoption.

MARTAC remarked that the MOU will serve as a foundation for future agreements that will outline specific projects and investment opportunities.

"By working together, we can leverage each other’s strengths to build an ultra-high performance unmanned surface vehicle capability with autonomous maritime obstacle avoidance and multi-role configurations that will open new opportunities for trade, investment and defence capabilities," said Li Shi-Chiang, President of NCSIST.