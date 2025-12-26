US Navy launches first one-way attack drone from ship in Arabian Gulf

Personnel assigned to US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) and the US Fifth Fleet (C5F) successfully launched a one-way attack drone from a ship at sea on December 16, 2025.
The navy noted this event marks the first time such a system has been deployed from a naval vessel in the region.
The Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara achieved the milestone in the Arabian Gulf using a low-cost unmanned combat attack system (LUCAS).
Vice Admiral Curt Renshaw, commander of NAVCENT/C5F, stated that the launch represents a step in delivering “affordable” unmanned capabilities to the military.
The LUCAS drone is part of the Task Force Scorpion Strike squadron, which was announced by US Central Command on December 3, 2025. This squadron is the first one-way attack drone unit deployed by the US military to the Middle East.
The US Navy stated the LUCAS platforms are designed with an extensive range and can be deployed using various mechanisms, including catapults, rocket-assisted takeoff, and mobile ground systems.
The launch was executed by Task Force 59, the NAVCENT/C5F task force dedicated to unmanned and autonomous operations. The task force oversees areas such as the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, and Gulf of Oman.