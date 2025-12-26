US Navy launches first one-way attack drone from ship in Arabian Gulf

Personnel assigned to US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) and the US Fifth Fleet (C5F) successfully launched a one-way attack drone from a ship at sea on December 16, 2025.

The navy noted this event marks the first time such a system has been deployed from a naval vessel in the region.

The Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara achieved the milestone in the Arabian Gulf using a low-cost unmanned combat attack system (LUCAS).