US Navy awards contract modification for maritime electronic attack system

The US Navy awarded Northrop Grumman a contract modification to produce up to nine additional surface electronic warfare improvement program (SEWIP) Block 3 systems. This agreement includes the first shipset scheduled for installation on an aircraft carrier to enhance defence capabilities.

Including this latest award, Northrop Grumman is on contract to deliver up to 24 SEWIP Block 3 systems to the US Navy. The programme employs advanced electronic attack technology designed to protect surface ships from missiles and improve overall vessel survivability.

The first SEWIP Block 3 system was installed on the USS Pinckney, a guided missile destroyer, in 2023. These systems allow sailors to avoid, mitigate or neutralise threats before they strike, according to the company.