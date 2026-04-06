US Navy awards contract modification for maritime electronic attack system

The US Navy awarded Northrop Grumman a contract modification to produce up to nine additional surface electronic warfare improvement program (SEWIP) Block 3 systems. This agreement includes the first shipset scheduled for installation on an aircraft carrier to enhance defence capabilities.
Including this latest award, Northrop Grumman is on contract to deliver up to 24 SEWIP Block 3 systems to the US Navy. The programme employs advanced electronic attack technology designed to protect surface ships from missiles and improve overall vessel survivability.
The first SEWIP Block 3 system was installed on the USS Pinckney, a guided missile destroyer, in 2023. These systems allow sailors to avoid, mitigate or neutralise threats before they strike, according to the company.
Lara Kopf, Vice President of Land and Maritime Systems at Northrop Grumman noted that the technology, "transforms the future of electronic warfare by enhancing the adaptability and resilience of our fleet in a rapidly evolving threat landscape."
The company is also leveraging SEWIP Block 3 technology to develop scaled onboard electronic attack (SOEA) systems for the US Navy. These systems are intended to bring similar electronic attack capabilities to ships that cannot support the full Block 3 hardware.
Northrop Grumman stated that the SOEA is designed with low size, weight and power in mind. It is currently in the rapid prototyping phase for this technology.