US Navy and DIU select American firm for XLUUV project

The Defense Innovation Unit and the US Navy have selected Anduril to participate in the combat autonomous maritime platform project (CAMP).
This selection followed a competitive commercial solutions opening where the company completed a demonstration of an extra-large autonomous underwater vehicle (XLUUV).
According to Anduril, the demonstration validated extended-range performance and system endurance in operationally relevant conditions. The company stated its autonomous undersea vehicles have accumulated over 42,355 kilometres and 6,752 hours of mission time to date.
CAMP is a US Department of Defense effort designed to rapidly prototype and field XLUUVs. Anduril will complete a long-duration demonstration of its vehicle within four months of the contract award, according to the statement.
The US Navy considers CAMP a significant step toward experimenting with these vessels at a meaningful scale and establishing a pathway for wide-scale deployment. Anduril remarked it currently operates multiple XLUUVs within the US.
The company previously secured a programme of record in 2025 with the Royal Australian Navy for the Ghost Shark vessel. Anduril established a dedicated production facility for the XLUUV in Australia to meet the requirements of that programme.
Production of the autonomous vehicles is currently underway in Sydney and at a purpose-built facility in Quonset Point, Rhode Island. The Rhode Island site is designed to deliver dozens of extra-large vehicles and hundreds of smaller autonomous units per year, Anduril noted.
The company highlighted that these systems are intended to allow the United States and its allies to extend reach, hold risk at distance, and operate persistently in contested environments.