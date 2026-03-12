US Navy and DIU select American firm for XLUUV project

The Defense Innovation Unit and the US Navy have selected Anduril to participate in the combat autonomous maritime platform project (CAMP).

This selection followed a competitive commercial solutions opening where the company completed a demonstration of an extra-large autonomous underwater vehicle (XLUUV).

According to Anduril, the demonstration validated extended-range performance and system endurance in operationally relevant conditions. The company stated its autonomous undersea vehicles have accumulated over 42,355 kilometres and 6,752 hours of mission time to date.