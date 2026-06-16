US military shipbuilder delivers new UUV to allied nation

US military shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has delivered the first unit of its new series of compact unmanned underwater vehicles to an undisclosed US-allied nation on June 16.

Developed as the third generation of the previous line of vehicles, the system incorporates upgraded electronics, open-architecture interfaces, and increased payload flexibility.

The platform features a two-person-portable design that operates at depths of up to 100 metres and provides up to 10 hours of operational endurance.