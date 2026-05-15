US Marine Corps takes delivery of two new USV prototypes

HII and MetalCraft Marine have delivered two autonomous surface vessel prototypes to the US Marine Corps following a contract award from the Defense Innovation Unit. These craft were delivered in December 2025 and have supported sea testing to demonstrate autonomous mission behaviours.

The 27-foot (8.2-metre) high-speed interceptor vessels are designed to transport payloads of up to 1,000 pounds (453.6 kilograms). An operational range of 1,000 nautical miles (1,852 kilometres) is supported by the craft's design.

HII stated that the prototypes use an artificial intelligence-based autonomy system that integrates multiple sensors to support coordinated maritime operations. Such technology is intended for use by the US Marine Corps as well as US and allied navies.