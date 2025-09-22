US firm unveils unmanned attack catamaran concept

Baltimore-based autonomous maritime systems company BlackSea Technologies has begun development of a new family of modular attack surface craft (MASC) unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) designed to meet the US Navy’s requirement for modular, multi-mission combatants.
BlackSea said that its MASC solution will deliver a mission-driven, production-ready platform without relying on retrofitted commercial hulls.
The company said the USV was designed from the outset to maximise payload access, capacity, and operational flexibility.
In particular, the 66-foot (21-metre) catamaran craft will offer 67,200 pounds (30,500 kg) of payload capacity and 900 square feet (80 square metres) of open deck space; 198 kWe electrical power to support advanced sensors and weapon systems; a range of 3,000 nautical miles at 10 knots and an extended self-deploying range of 10,000 nautical miles; and a top speed of 25 knots, enabling responsive, long-endurance operations
BlackSea said that, with twice the payload area and electrical power of similar-sized vessels, the platform can support a range of missions such as anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; electronic warfare/intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; logistics; infrastructure monitoring; strike; and mine countermeasures.
The hull form will utilise slender twin aluminium hulls for low drag and high stability, enabling safe launch and recovery of containerised payloads. Power will be provided by two Volvo Penta D8-IPS600 integrated propulsion units, eliminating shaft alignment during assembly.