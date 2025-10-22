US firm unveils naval ASV with intercept capability

The ASV was designed to possess multi-week at-sea loiter endurance, a hidden aerial vehicle launch bay, and what Seasats said is a unique hull construction method for nearly toolless manufacturing.

A US defence operator has already purchased one example of the ASV to accelerate its maritime autonomy programs, and international partners in Australia, the Philippines and Japan have signed agreements with Seasats for local manufacturing and distribution of the craft for their own use.

The ASV improves upon Seasats' earlier unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) that have multi-month sensing capabilities. Unlike the USVs, however, the ASV was designed with an intercept capability.