US drone manufacturer launches maritime robotics division
Red Cat Holdings, a US-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defence and national security, has announced the launch of its new maritime robotics division, Blue Ops.
Red Cat said the newly launched division will focus on developing a family of "battle-tested" unmanned surface vehicle (USV) weapons systems.
Blue Ops will operate alongside Red Cat's existing divisions, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, with the aim of designing, building and deploying modular USVs to support multi-domain missions across military and security applications.
"Blue Ops is honoured to bring proven technology, already validated in modern combat, into US production for the next generation of maritime defence," said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO.
"The United States Navy has made it clear that fleet modernisation and combat readiness are critical ahead of a possible conflict in the South China Sea that would involve American and allied forces," added Thompson. "A big part of this strategy includes integrating autonomous vehicles into fleet operations and tapping into the vast potential of America’s shipbuilding industry.
"Our proven technology platform, combined with the deep domain expertise of veteran boat builders, will provide the US with a rapidly scalable solution that is ready for battle."
"We’re not replacing large naval vessels—we’re building smaller, smarter, uncrewed platforms that extend their reach, provide forward protection, and can operate in places traditional ships can’t," said Barry Hinckley, President of Blue Ops.
"The future of maritime defence depends on a fast, modular weapons system built in the US. That’s exactly what we’re delivering."
Blue Ops will operate under Red Cat’s holding company structure and is preparing to launch US-based production of a new class of USVs.
The company also plans to finalise and announce its multi-state manufacturing operations, aligning with national efforts to strengthen domestic defence manufacturing and field autonomous capabilities for US and allied forces.
As part of the all-domain and multi-use case strategy, Red Cat will be integrating various sensors, kinetics and other capabilities into the new Blue Ops USV weapons system, including the transportation and deployment of its existing aerial UAS systems.