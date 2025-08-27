US drone manufacturer launches maritime robotics division

Red Cat Holdings, a US-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defence and national security, has announced the launch of its new maritime robotics division, Blue Ops.

Red Cat said the newly launched division will focus on developing a family of "battle-tested" unmanned surface vehicle (USV) weapons systems.

Blue Ops will operate alongside Red Cat's existing divisions, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, with the aim of designing, building and deploying modular USVs to support multi-domain missions across military and security applications.