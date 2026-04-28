US DoD unit selects technology for submarine-launched drones

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has secured a contract from the Defense Innovation Unit of the US Department of Defense to provide a system for the autonomous launch and recovery of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) from submarines. The technology is designed to deploy these craft from US Navy torpedo tubes.

The agreement follows previous testing involving the Virginia-class submarine Delaware during June 2025.

The company noted that it is developing integrated capabilities to expand the operational reach of the US Navy.