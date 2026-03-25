US Defense Department selects firm to build AUV prototype

The US Department of Defense, through the Defense Innovation Unit, has awarded Cellula Robotics a contract for the construction of a new autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) in line with its combat autonomous maritime platform initiative.

The craft will be powered by a fuel cell and will feature commercial off-the-shelf components. The AUV will be capable of long-endurance missions of up to 45 days and can carry and deploy various payloads.

The vehicle was built to be able to survey up to 5,000 kilometres of seabed during a single dive, significantly increasing operational efficiency.