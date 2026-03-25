Unmanned Security Systems

US Defense Department selects firm to build AUV prototype

A Cellula Robotics 11.7-metre AUV
A Cellula Robotics 11.7-metre AUVCellula Robotics
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The US Department of Defense, through the Defense Innovation Unit, has awarded Cellula Robotics a contract for the construction of a new autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) in line with its combat autonomous maritime platform initiative.

The craft will be powered by a fuel cell and will feature commercial off-the-shelf components. The AUV will be capable of long-endurance missions of up to 45 days and can carry and deploy various payloads.

The vehicle was built to be able to survey up to 5,000 kilometres of seabed during a single dive, significantly increasing operational efficiency.

Possible applications for the AUV include anti-submarine warfare; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; deploying multiple listening stations on the seafloor for extended periods; and deploying other types of unmanned craft such as remotely operated vehicles and smaller AUVs.

The completed AUV will have a length of 11.7 metres, a hull diameter of 1.66 metres, and a displacement of 8,000 kg.

The craft can be integrated with third-party autonomy packages to adapt to specific mission objectives during its missions, thus further enhancing efficiency.

North America
US Department of Defense
Cellula Robotics
United States
Defense Innovation Unit

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