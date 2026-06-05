US collaboration to develop autonomous vessels for commercial and defence applications

Marine technology company Fleetzero, US shipbuilder Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors of Louisiana, and Seattle-based naval architecture firm Glosten have established a collaboration with the aim of developing and deploying integrated autonomous vessel solutions for commercial maritime, government, and defence customers.

The partnership brings together Fleetzero's battery energy storage system, propulsion technologies and autonomy stack with Thoma-Sea's domestic shipbuilding capacity and Glosten's vessel design expertise.

The three companies have begun developing an integrated autonomous diesel-electric vessel engineered for use in contested waters, persistent operations, and supply delivery with minimal radar cross-section.