US collaboration to develop autonomous vessels for commercial and defence applications

Marine technology company Fleetzero, US shipbuilder Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors of Louisiana, and Seattle-based naval architecture firm Glosten have established a collaboration with the aim of developing and deploying integrated autonomous vessel solutions for commercial maritime, government, and defence customers.
The partnership brings together Fleetzero's battery energy storage system, propulsion technologies and autonomy stack with Thoma-Sea's domestic shipbuilding capacity and Glosten's vessel design expertise.
The three companies have begun developing an integrated autonomous diesel-electric vessel engineered for use in contested waters, persistent operations, and supply delivery with minimal radar cross-section.
The partners said the craft's angular design draws inspiration from low-profile and stealth vessels in military use today.
The companies added that the combined capability has been refined through demonstrations and engineering work with organisations across the maritime sector, and is engineered to address requirements outlined in areas of interest for the Defense Innovation Unit and other Department of War stakeholders.
The combined platform addresses a wide range of operational needs, including: autonomous and remotely operated cargo operations; persistent ISR, patrol, and contested logistics missions; electrified harbour craft, tugs, and coastal vessels; improved operator safety; and domestic-content, Jones Act, and "buy American" compliance.