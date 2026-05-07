US Coast Guard to deploy autonomous drones for missions on Great Lakes

The US Coast Guard Great Lakes District will deploy autonomous drones to support coast guard missions on the Great Lakes from May to October of this year.

The drones are wind- and solar-powered vessels that the coast guard will use to monitor the Great Lakes, gather critical weather data for emergency response planning, track illicit activity, and keep maritime borders safe.

The autonomous vessels are highly visible, equipped with radar, cameras and collision-avoidance artificial intelligence and monitored continuously by human operators who can take manual control if needed.