Ultra Maritime secures £40m contract for UK undersea surveillance

Ultra Maritime has secured a £40 million ($50 million) contract from the UK Ministry of Defence to provide sonobuoys for the Royal Navy. The sensors are for use on the Merlin maritime patrol helicopter to detect and track underwater vessels in British waters.
The Ministry of Defence stated the agreement includes the design, development, engineering, and manufacturing of the equipment.
The Royal Navy’s Merlin Helicopter Force, based at RNAS Air Station Culdrose in Cornwall, operates the Merlin Mk2 aircraft for anti-submarine warfare. These aircraft are regularly deployed from 814 Naval Air Squadron to frigates and Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessels.
Capt. James Hall, the Commanding Officer of RNAS Culdrose, said, “Our anti-submarine capability is essential to protect Royal Navy submarines and the UK’s nuclear deterrent. The capability offered using sonobuoys forms an essential part of the toolkit used to identify, track and deter submarine threats.”
Hall stated that the Merlin can be armed with Sting Ray torpedoes to address identified threats. He said that the Royal Navy aims to maintain control of the subsurface maritime environment to defend the nation and ensure operational success.
Capt. Colin Maude, the Merlin Delivery Team Leader at the National Armaments Director Group, stated that the investment provides British-manufactured sonobuoys for the Royal Navy. Maude said the sensors are intended to sharpen the Merlin’s anti-submarine warfare capability, for the purpose of maintaining undersea surveillance.
Ultra Maritime recently expanded its manufacturing facility in London. The company is also collaborating with the Ministry of Defence on miniaturised sonobuoys for uncrewed air systems. Ultra Maritime stated it is focused on the transition to new-generation autonomous anti-submarine warfare systems.