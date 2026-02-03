Ultra Maritime secures £40m contract for UK undersea surveillance

Ultra Maritime has secured a £40 million ($50 million) contract from the UK Ministry of Defence to provide sonobuoys for the Royal Navy. The sensors are for use on the Merlin maritime patrol helicopter to detect and track underwater vessels in British waters.

The Ministry of Defence stated the agreement includes the design, development, engineering, and manufacturing of the equipment.

The Royal Navy’s Merlin Helicopter Force, based at RNAS Air Station Culdrose in Cornwall, operates the Merlin Mk2 aircraft for anti-submarine warfare. These aircraft are regularly deployed from 814 Naval Air Squadron to frigates and Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessels.

Capt. James Hall, the Commanding Officer of RNAS Culdrose, said, “Our anti-submarine capability is essential to protect Royal Navy submarines and the UK’s nuclear deterrent. The capability offered using sonobuoys forms an essential part of the toolkit used to identify, track and deter submarine threats.”