Ukrainian defence tech firm signs US autonomous vessel partnership

Ukraine-origin and UK-based defence technology firm Uforce signed a memorandum of understanding with combatant craft manufacturer ReconCraft to build autonomous surface vessels in the US.
Under the agreement, Uforce will join US drone dominance initiatives to supply full-stack aerial, maritime, and ground unmanned systems alongside autonomy software and command-and-control technologies.
Uforce produces the Magura family of autonomous surface vessels. The company highlighted that these vessels contributed to the destruction of more than 12 Russian warships in the Black Sea. Its technology portfolio also includes the first autonomous surface vessel to down manned helicopters and fighter aircraft in combat.
Chief Executive Officer of Uforce Oleg Rogynskyy stated that current combat environments render autonomous warfighting capabilities essential.
Co-Founder of Reconcraft Joe Silkowski noted that combining manufacturing expertise with proven autonomy allows the companies to deliver capabilities faster than developing new platforms from the ground up.
Uforce operates by consolidating nine Ukrainian unmanned system developers and manufacturers into a single entity. The business is registered in London with primary operations based in Ukraine.