Ukrainian defence tech firm signs US autonomous vessel partnership

Ukraine-origin and UK-based defence technology firm Uforce signed a memorandum of understanding with combatant craft manufacturer ReconCraft to build autonomous surface vessels in the US.

Under the agreement, Uforce will join US drone dominance initiatives to supply full-stack aerial, maritime, and ground unmanned systems alongside autonomy software and command-and-control technologies.

Uforce produces the Magura family of autonomous surface vessels. The company highlighted that these vessels contributed to the destruction of more than 12 Russian warships in the Black Sea. Its technology portfolio also includes the first autonomous surface vessel to down manned helicopters and fighter aircraft in combat.