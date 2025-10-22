Ukraine’s latest "sea baby" drones mark leap in range and firepower

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has unveiled the latest version of its “sea baby” naval drone that it says can operate at distances of over 1,500 kilometres and carry a payload of up to 2,000 kilograms — approximately double the previous limit.

The improvements mark the latest development in unmanned weapons systems that play an increasingly important role in the war with Russia, as both sides race to stay ahead in drone warfare on land, in the air, and at sea.

Aerial drones have dominated attention for the sheer numbers deployed and their destructive power, but Ukraine has had considerable military success in the Black Sea using what are essentially small, fast, unmanned boats.

It has largely neutralised Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, destroying several ships and forcing others away from the Crimean Peninsula and far from Ukraine’s coast as Kyiv seeks to keep key civilian trade routes to Europe open.