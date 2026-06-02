Ukraine's defence reinforcements come from sea and land tech startups

How to stop Russian drones flying undetected across the Black Sea to attack Ukraine's port city of Odesa? That was the problem facing Ukraine's military that Charles Maher set out to solve.

The former US submarine commander, who founded maritime intelligence and security company BlueShadow, started working with the Ukraine's defence units to develop a system to control swarms of autonomous naval vessels that would form a protective barrier off the Ukrainian coast.

"When fully deployed, there'll be four squadrons of 12 vessels...And these squadrons will operate 10 to 12 kilometres offshore," Maher told Reuters. The first squadron - armed with missiles and interceptor drones - could be operational by early 2027, he added.

BlueShadow, from Denmark, was among eight startups that demonstrated new systems and products to military units over the weekend - part of an ecosystem of small companies and investment firms that has sprung up to bolster Ukraine's military efforts.