Ukraine offers Poland maritime and drone defence expertise to counter Russian threats

Ukraine can help Poland develop anti-drone technology, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during a visit to Warsaw on Friday, as he and his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki stressed the countries' unity on security matters.

Warsaw has been one of Ukraine's staunchest backers since Russia's invasion in 2022, but with hostility to refugees rising in Poland and conservative parties there saying the country has gone too far in supporting Kyiv, relations between the neighbours have become more tense.

"Ukraine offers Poland consultations regarding defence from drones," Zelenskiy told a news conference. "We know how to defend ourselves from every existing type of Russian drone which can be used against our neighbours, against Poland or other nations."