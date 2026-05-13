UK taxpayer-backed fund targets submarine AI in £25m investment

Britain's National Wealth Fund announced its first investment in the defence sector on Wednesday, providing British engineering business Rowden with £25 million ($34 million) of funding to open new manufacturing sites.

Investment in Bristol-based Rowden is the first into the defence and national security industries by the National Wealth Fund, which was set up in 2024 to drive economic growth and is primarily focused on helping to fund the country's "net zero" transition.

Rowden builds sensing and information systems for use in low-connectivity situations for customers including the Ministry of Defence and emergency services, and the new investment will help it open two new sites and create 100 jobs over the next 12 months.