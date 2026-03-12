UK Royal Navy to order 20 uncrewed boats as testbeds for future operations

The UK Royal Navy is set to purchase 20 uncrewed boats as it looks to build on its ability to merge both crewed and uncrewed forces.

The contract, worth £12.3 million (US$16.5 million), was won by the Kraken Technology Group, a UK company that specialises in designing and building unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).

The fleet of 20 boats will be used by the Coastal Forces Squadron and 47 Commando Royal Marines for operations, training and development activities to help set the foundation for further uses of autonomous and uncrewed technology.