UK Royal Navy conducts seaborne launch of new strike drone

The UK Royal Navy has successfully launched a strike-capable drone from a ship at sea as part of the UK Government program seeking to create a hybrid naval force to defend against evolving threats.

Working with British Army personnel, Royal Navy sailors on the experimentation ship XV Patrick Blackett launched the one-way attack drone during recent trials off the south coast of England.

Already tested extensively during land exercises, the autonomous drone was taken to sea to explore how it could be operated from a ship. Pre-programmed to fly to a specific target, the system was flown from a launcher installed on Blackett’s deck.