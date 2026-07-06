UK Royal Navy conducts seaborne launch of new strike drone

The UK Royal Navy has successfully launched a strike-capable drone from a ship at sea as part of the UK Government program seeking to create a hybrid naval force to defend against evolving threats.
Working with British Army personnel, Royal Navy sailors on the experimentation ship XV Patrick Blackett launched the one-way attack drone during recent trials off the south coast of England.
Already tested extensively during land exercises, the autonomous drone was taken to sea to explore how it could be operated from a ship. Pre-programmed to fly to a specific target, the system was flown from a launcher installed on Blackett’s deck.
The drone and launcher combination were used by the British Army recently in Estonia during Exercise Spring Storm to support NATO allies in a series of real-life scenarios.
The trials are part of the tri-service Project Vantage to rapidly test and deliver these autonomous craft as the Royal Navy continues its move to a hybrid force, using uncrewed equipment alongside traditionally-crewed warships and units.
Personnel from 26 Royal Artillery and 744 Naval Air Squadron worked alongside the ship’s company of Blackett to deliver the trials. The team successfully launched and flew the drone while the ship was underway, setting the conditions for further experimentation and potential future deployment across the fleet.