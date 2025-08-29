UK-built USV participates in NATO autonomous systems exercise off Portugal

UK unmanned systems manufacturer Zero USV has deployed one of its unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) to Troia, Portugal, joining NATO's largest exercise for autonomous naval systems alongside more than 20 allied nations and global defence partners.

The Plymouth-based firm has been competitively selected by the Royal Navy to send one of its 12-metre USVs to Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping using Maritime Uncrewed Systems Dynamic Messenger (REPMUS DYMS) 2025, a three-week exercise programme hosted by the Portuguese Navy off the Tróia Peninsula and Setúbal Bay.