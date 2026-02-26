Turkish Navy commissions new armed USV

The Turkish Navy has formally commissioned a new armed unmanned surface vehicle (USV) built locally by Yonca Shipyard to a design by defence technology company Havelsan.

The Turk Loydu-classed Sancar was completed in 2022 but has only recently entered service with the Turkish Navy.

The USV has a vacuum-infused composite hull, a length of 12.73 metres, a beam of 3.3 metres, a displacement of nine tonnes, a maximum speed of 40 knots, and a range of 400 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots.