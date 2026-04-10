"Torpedo-like" object of suspected Chinese origin found in Indonesian waters

Authorities in Indonesia have reported the discovery of small "torpedo-like" object in the waters near the Lombok Strait, which connects the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

The object, which measures 3.7 metres long and 65 centimetres wide, was found by a local fisherman in the waters off West Nusa Tenggara province.

A navy spokesperson said an extensive examination is now being undertaken to confirm the object's functions and origin, as well as to see whether it had been used to collect data.

An initial examination by police in West Nusa Tenggara revealed that the object had no installed explosives or radioactive material.