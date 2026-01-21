Teledyne outperforms Q4 estimates on strong defence business

Digital imaging products maker Teledyne Technologies on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit and revenue, led by robust demand in its aerospace and defence electronics segment.
The segment, which makes electronic components, subsystems and communications products used in aircraft, military munitions and satellites, saw a 40.4 per cent rise in net sales from a year ago.
Teledyne's shares rose 3.3 per cent before the bell.
Defence contractors like Teledyne are benefiting from elevated demand amid heightened geopolitical strain, with President Donald Trump calling for a $1.5 trillion 2027 US military budget earlier this month.
"Throughout Teledyne, our defence businesses remained healthy," said CEO Robert Mehrabian.
He further noted strong performance in the company's mainstay digital imaging segment, driven by demand for unmanned and other advanced monitoring systems, while marine instrumentation logged record sales of autonomous underwater vehicles.
The company expects full-year 2026 adjusted profit between $23.45 and $23.85 per share, the mid-point of which comes six cents ahead of analysts' estimate of $23.59, according to data compiled by LSEG.
On an adjusted basis, Teledyne earned $6.30 per share in the quarter ended December 28, compared with estimates of $5.82 a share.
The Thousand Oaks, California-based company posted quarterly revenue of $1.61 billion, compared with estimates of $1.57 billion.
