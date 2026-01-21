Teledyne outperforms Q4 estimates on strong defence business

Digital imaging products maker Teledyne Technologies on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit and revenue, led by robust demand in its aerospace and defence electronics segment.

The segment, which makes electronic components, subsystems and communications products used in aircraft, military munitions and satellites, saw a 40.4 per cent rise in net sales from a year ago.

Teledyne's shares rose 3.3 per cent before the bell.

Defence contractors like Teledyne are benefiting from elevated demand amid heightened geopolitical strain, with President Donald Trump calling for a $1.5 trillion 2027 US military budget earlier this month.

"Throughout Teledyne, our defence businesses remained healthy," said CEO Robert Mehrabian.