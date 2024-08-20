Tech firm to continue development of US Navy autonomous vessels for explosive ordnance disposal

Greensea IQ said the objective of this contract modification is to demonstrate a production-ready edge processing configuration of explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) workspace deployed in Greensea’s IQNS, with the autonomy and automatic target recognition (ATR) components. Upon completion, the technology will help ensure greater safety of US Navy EOD technicians.

IQNS provides an NVIDIA edge processor, integrated fibre optic gyro, aiding navigation sensors, and Greensea’s patented navigation solution for small underwater robots. IQNS is designed as an upgrade solution for systems currently running Greensea’s defence software suite and is used throughout Greensea’s own robot product line.