Swedish military orders USV from German manufacturer

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has awarded a contract to Swedish company Buvi Scandinavia to deliver an unmanned surface vehicle (USV) manufactured by Berlin-based EvoLogics.

The USV will primarily be used within the field engineering domain to survey waterways before the establishment of floating bridge systems. The contract value is SEK43 million (US$4.6 million), including options.

The contract includes a complete system package with support services and training. The systems will mainly be used by the Swedish Army’s engineer units, and the procurement has been carried out by FMV’s army materiel division in collaboration with representatives from the naval materiel division.