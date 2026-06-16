Swedish military orders USV from German manufacturer

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has awarded a contract to Swedish company Buvi Scandinavia to deliver an unmanned surface vehicle (USV) manufactured by Berlin-based EvoLogics.
The USV will primarily be used within the field engineering domain to survey waterways before the establishment of floating bridge systems. The contract value is SEK43 million (US$4.6 million), including options.
The contract includes a complete system package with support services and training. The systems will mainly be used by the Swedish Army’s engineer units, and the procurement has been carried out by FMV’s army materiel division in collaboration with representatives from the naval materiel division.
“With this system, detailed 3D images of the seabed can be generated in a short time,” said Gabriel Dalborg, Systems Engineer at FMV. “This will provide faster and more efficient decision‑making support, as well as improved field engineering capabilities within the Swedish Armed Forces.”
Deliveries will take place during the autumn of 2026, after which the systems will be tested and evaluated in both coastal and inland environments.
The agreement will also enable additional USV orders. Buvi Scandinavia, EvoLogics, and FMV will jointly work to adapt and integrate the system to meet Swedish operational requirements.