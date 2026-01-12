Sweden to invest $437m in unmanned drone systems over two years

Sweden will spend DKK4 billion ($437 million) on unmanned drone systems to be delivered over the next two years, the country's Defence Minister Pal Jonson said on Monday.

The NATO member will buy unmanned systems including long-range attack drones, electronic warfare systems and surveillance drones as well as marine surveillance and minesweeping drones.

"No one knows what the next war will look like but one thing is clear, the future battle field will be characterised by unmanned systems and long-range capacity," Jonson said at Sweden's annual defence conference in Salen, northern Sweden.